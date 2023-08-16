Joe and Jahna’s Exclusive Backstage Interview With Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll played his very first Atlantic City show as part of the TidalWave Music Festival.
Before he took the stage, my Morning Show Co-Host Jahna and I had the chance to sit down and talk with Jelly Roll.
We asked him about his music, his life, and even heard a little about his dog. I hope you enjoy our discussion:
Jelly Roll just hit the top of the charts with his latest single, "Need a Favor."
Jelly Roll is from Nashville and is 38-years-old.
For everything Jelly Roll, you can visit his Facebook page here.
