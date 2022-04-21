Atlantic County, New Jersey Is Giving Away Free Tree Seedlings

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Arbor Day Foundation and coinciding with the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day itself Atlantic County, New Jersey government is offering free tree seedling bundles, on a first-come, first-serve basis, to the first 200 residents.

This program is under the direction of Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson and the free giveaway will take place on Friday, April 29, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., (while supplies last), at the Warren E. Fox Nature Center, located in the Atlantic County Park, Route 50, Estell Manor, New Jersey.

“We’re pleased to offer this program again that was temporarily halted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Levinson. “Trees benefit us in many ways - adding natural beauty, reducing home cooling costs, and providing wildlife habitats.”

This is a collaboration of the following partners:

Atlantic County government.

The New Jersey State Forestry Services.

The State Forest Nursery.

The New Jersey Soil Conservation Districts.

Sustainable Jersey.

The Arbor Day Foundation.

A total of 1,000 tree seedlings will be given away in bundles of 5 per family. Atlantic County government is also providing instructions to properly care for them.

Get our free mobile app

It is suggested that you call ahead, especially if you will be traveling from a great distance away.

For more information, call the Division of Parks and Recreation at (609) 625-1897.

Awww! Pictures of Cute, Cuddly Animals at the Atlantic County 4H Fair The 71st Atlantic County 4H Fair was held Friday and Saturday, August 6th and 7th, at the fairgrounds on Route 50 in South Egg Harbor. Here's a look at some of the animals!