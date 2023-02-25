Attention NJ Shoppers: 1.2 Million Seasonal Candles Sold at Walmart Recalled

Over one million candles recently sold at Walmart stores in New Jersey and across the country have been recalled.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, this recall involves Mainstays three-wicked candles in round 14-ounce glass jars sold with Halloween and autumn themes.

The candles were sold with a metal lid and in seven different names/scents, including the following:

Jack-O-Lantern

Mystic Fog

Warm Apple Pie

Warm Fall Leaves

Fall Farm House

Pumpkin Spice

Magic Potion

Mainstays and the candle’s name/scent are printed on the side of the candle. The candles are about 4 inches long by 4 inches wide.

When were they sold?

The candles were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and via Walmart's website from September through November 2022 for about $7.

Why the recall?

Officials have received 12 reports of the candles burning too close to the side of the container, which may cause the glass to crack. One minor cut, multiple reports of damage to nearby items, and one fire have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and contact Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle to receive a full refund by calling (800) 680-2474.

IMPORTANT: Do not dispose of the candle until after you have received your refund. You must have possession of the recalled candle(s) to be eligible for your refund.

