"An old stove, and an old husband, and they both take too long to heat up." - Mrs. Roper, Three's Company.

Mrs. Roper was the wife of the landlord, Mr. Roper, on the old TV show Three's Company.

Three's Company ran for 8 seasons on ABC, from 1977- 1984, and starred John Ritter, Joyce DeWitt, and Suzanne Somers as three friends who lived in an apartment together. Norman Fell and Audra Lindley played Stanley and Helen Roper.

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Mrs. Roper Romp Planned for North Wildwood, New Jersey

They're having a Mrs. Roper Romp in North Wildwood!

What is a Mrs. Roper Romp? The phenomenon got started about 10 or 15 years ago.... and it's women (and yes, even men) dressing up as the infamous Mrs. Roper character, for fun, and sometimes charity.

A Mrs. Roper Romp is coming up at Flip Flopz beach bar in North Wildwood on August 22nd. It's free and open to the public. An ad online for the event says there will be prizes, a raffle, and food and drink specials. Proceeds will benefit Cape May County Survivors of Cancer.

How Do You Dress Like Mrs. Roper

Having witnessed a Mrs Roper Romp in person, I can tell you that it's easy to dress up like Mrs. Roper. All you need is a caftan (a long, loose flowing garment), a curly red wig, and big sunglasses.

Here's a look at a Mrs Roper Romp feature on Live With Kelly and Mark:

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