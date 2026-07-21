If you've lived in New Jersey for a while, this probably won't come as much of a surprise.

Most of us already know the Garden State has a reputation for great public schools. But it's easy to forget that what feels normal here isn't the norm across the rest of the country.

A brand-new national ranking is a reminder of just how fortunate New Jersey families really are.

New Jersey Is One of the Best States for Public Education

WalletHub recently compared every state and Washington, D.C., using more than 30 measurements that looked at both school quality and student safety. Everything from classroom sizes and standardized test scores to graduation success and school safety factored into these final rankings.

When all was said and done, New Jersey finished third overall in the nation, trailing only Massachusetts and Connecticut.

For parents, that's pretty reassuring, to say the least.

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The Numbers Show Why New Jersey Stands Out

The Garden State earned some especially impressive marks where students benefit the most.

New Jersey ranked among the nation's leaders in both reading and math achievement, continued to post one of America's lowest high school dropout rates, and scored well for smaller student-to-teacher ratios. The report also recognized the state for having a statewide digital learning plan, an area where New Jersey led the entire country.

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Not every category was a top-five finish. Rankings for teacher certification and bullying landed closer to the middle of the pack, showing there's still room to improve.

It's Something Many New Jersey Residents Take for Granted

Whether you have kids in school now, are planning to start a family, or simply own a home here, strong public schools benefit everyone. They help attract families, strengthen communities, and are often one of the biggest reasons people choose to stay in New Jersey despite the higher cost of living.

It's easy to complain about property taxes (and plenty of people do) but rankings like this are a reminder that New Jersey continues to deliver one of the country's strongest public education systems. Sometimes, it's worth taking a second to appreciate that what feels ordinary here is something much of the rest of America would love to have.

NJ towns paying the most taxes for public schools The 20 towns with the most expensive school tax portion of their average property tax bills. Listed in ascending order. This is 2025 data from the state Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5