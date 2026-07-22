I remember the first time I saw someone smashing the heck out of a hamburger. He was actually cooking the burgers on a outdoor grill, and all I can think of was, "What are you doing? All that juice in the burger - you're drying it out!"

I was right - the burger had no taste.

That's probably why I was hesitant once smash burgers started popping up on menus almost everywhere.

Then I tried one.

I might add, I tried one smashed correctly. Correctly is on a hot griddle... so the juices don't just fall through the grill. When you smash a burger on hot griddle, that contact helps caramelize the crust of the burger, sealing in the juices.

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Where to Find Great Smash Burgers in the Greater Atlantic City Area

The smash burger actually has a long history - going back to the 1920s, but it's an item that has become more popular lately.

Here are four places to taste some great ones - three of these places are new this year!

JK JK

LaScala's Mays XII, Cates Road in Mays Landing

This one is fresh on my mind - and in my stomach - because I just had it yesterday.

If you're unfamiliar, LaScala's Mays XII is the new place where the Mays Landing Country Club used to be. The golf course has been reimagined - with 12 holes - and the clubhouse is now a fascinating bar and restaurant. (More on that here.)

The burger was fantastic. It comes with American cheese, pickles, and a secret sauce. (The sauce is soooo good!)

JK JK

Webster's Tavern, MacArthur Boulevard in Somers Point

So simple, yet so good! Angus beef, American cheese, pickles, and a secret sauce. Served on a simple bun that didn't take away from the burger - it let the burger be the star. Bonus - for an appetizer, try the fried cheese curds. (Find our more about Webster's here.)

JK JK

Dooney's Pub, Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township

Love this burger! Angus beef, Cheddar and American cheeses, Thousand Island dressing, and, sure, I'll take the onion too!. My alternate order here - just as good as the burger - the Prime Rib Sandwich!)

JK JK

No. 79, on the White Horse Pike, in Mullica Township

No. 79 has some great items on the menu, a number of items they call Polish-Fusion. I'm a fan of their Polish Assassin Burger: Angus beer with mushrooms, caramelized onions, and topped with a smoked Polish Highlander cheese. Comes with a horseradish honey mustard. Yum! Oh, and the fries are great too!

(Note: I'm not sure if this one is technically a smash burger... but it's really awesome and I'll order it again and again!)



LOOK: 20 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items You'll Never See Again Discontinued McDonald's items tell the story of eight decades of quiet experiments, from a pizza that took too long to cook to a lobster roll that never made financial sense. Some disappeared overnight with no explanation, others were cut to streamline operations, and a few became cultural phenomena long after they were gone. Gallery Credit: Stacker