Officials at the Cape May County Zoo are excited to announce the birth of a pair of Capybara pups.

According to the zoo, mom and dad Capybara, Mikey and Budette, just had their second litter since June and their newest babies will be staying indoors until the weather gets a bit warmer.

What is a capybara?

The capybara is the world's largest living rodent. They can grow to be over four feet long and can weigh up to 175 pounds (that's a big rodent).

Cape May County Zoo Welcomes Birth of Capybara Pups - Photo: Cape May County Zoo press release

What do they eat?

Zoo officials say they mainly eat grass, aquatic vegetation, grains, melons, and squashes.

How do they live?

They typically live in large groups with, sometimes, as many as 20 to 30 other capybaras. Capybaras are great swimmers and can stay underwater for up to five minutes at a time.

In a statement, Commissioner E. Marie Hayes said, "We have seen record crowds over the past year and are proud of the reputation our Zoo has earned We encourage visitors to come to the Zoo year-round, there is always something new and exciting happening, and the birth of new babies is always a big attraction."

The Cape May County Zoo is free and open year-round. For hours and more information, visit their website.

