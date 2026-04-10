The 29 Best Places To Fish For Trout In South Jersey On Opening Day
NJ's trout season is officially here! If you're an avid fisherperson from South Jersey, then you already know we’ve got some of the best fishing spots in the entire state right in our own backyard. No need to battle Turnpike traffic up north when our local waters get stocked with fresh trout every spring by the NJDEP Fish & Wildlife team.
The 2026 NJ spring trout season opens Saturday, April 11 at 8 a.m. with a daily limit of 6 trout (minimum 9 inches) through May 31 in most waters. Lakes and ponds are open before opening day, but stocked rivers and streams are closed from March 23 until 8 a.m. on April 11.
This guide lists every public-access body of water in eight South Jersey counties that receives NJDEP trout stockings.
Gloucester County Lakes & Ponds Ready For Opening Day
Gloucester County delivers easy-access fishing with plenty of parking and boat ramps. It's perfect for a quick trip after work or a full Saturday with the kids.
- Greenwich Lake
- Grenloch Lake (Washington Township)
- Iona Lake (Franklin)
- Swedesboro Lake
- Westville Lake
Camden County: Urban & Suburban Trout Fishing Gems
Camden County proves you don’t need to leave the county for great trout action.
- Gloucester City Pond
- Haddon Lake (Audubon)
- Oak Pond (Winslow)
- Rowands Pond (Clementon)
Cape May County: Down-the-Shore Trout Fishing
Yes, even Cape May gets in on the trout action! These spots are perfect before you hit the beach.
- Ponderlodge Pond (Villas)
- Tuckahoe Lake (Upper Twp)
Cumberland County: Rivers, Lakes & Local Favorites For Trout Fishing
Cumberland brings variety: rivers, park lakes, and mill ponds that feel like old-school Jersey.
- Cohansey River (Bridgeton)
- Giampietro Park Lake (Vineland City)
- Mary Elmer Lake (Bridgeton)
- Shaws Mill Pond (Downe)
- South Vineland Park Pond (Vineland)
Salem County note: No standalone major public-access trout stocking sites are listed this year, but many Salem anglers hit the shared Cohansey River waters just over the line in Cumberland or check NJDEP updates for any pop-up stockings. South Jersey solidarity!
Atlantic County Trout Fishing From Hammonton to Absecon
Atlantic County lakes are stocked and waiting. They're easy stops on your way to or from the Shore.
- Birch Grove Park Pond (Northfield)
- Hammonton Lake
- Heritage Pond (Absecon)
Burlington County Has Plenty of Lakes & Creeks For Trout Season
Burlington has more options than you can fish in one weekend from Willingboro to Pemberton.
- Crystal Lake (Willingboro)
- Laurel Pond (Mount Laurel)
- Pemberton Lake (Pemberton)
- Rancocas Creek (Medford)
- Sylvan Lakes (Burlington)
Ocean County Trout Fishing: From Lakewood to Tuckerton
Ocean County rounds out South Jersey with everything from big lakes to river sections. They have some perfect spots for a full day out on the water.
- Lake Shenandoah (Lakewood)
- Metedeconk River S/B (Lakewood)
- Pohatcong Lake (Tuckerton)
- Prospertown Lake (Jackson)
- Toms River (Jackson & Dover)
A quick pro-tip for South Jersey anglers. Keep in mind that this is only the major public-access list. NJDEP stocks plenty more spots too.
Grab your NJ fishing license online, check the latest stocking schedule on the NJDEP site, and practice catch-and-release if the bite is hot so everyone can enjoy these waters all season long.
Stay safe on the water and see you out there on opening day.
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