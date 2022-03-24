There's an adorable new addition to the Cape May County Zoo.

Tipping the scale at about 3.5 ounces, the zoo says a ring-tailed lemur, which is an endangered species, was born on March 13th to first-time parents, Felana and Darwin.

Dr. Alex Ernst, Associate Veterinarian at the Cape May County Zoo, said in a press release,

This is great news for the Zoo, it is the first Ring-tailed Lemur infant born at the Zoo in 10 years. ‘Felana’ is taking very good care of her new baby and if you are lucky, you will be able to spot the infant hanging onto mom’s chest or riding on her back.

Ring-tailed lemurs are only found on the island of Madagascar and because their natural range is so limited and being threatened, they are in critical need of conservation. Experts say there are less than 2,500 remaining on the planet.

"We are all excited about the birth of the baby Lemur. Our Zoo Veterinarians and Staff do such a wonderful job with the animals and the birth of a new animal that is threatened gives us a renewed sense of pride for their hard work and dedication," County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes said.

The Cape May County Parks and Zoo are open daily and are free to the public. Park hours are from 7 AM until dusk, Zoo hours are 10 AM until 4:30 PM.

