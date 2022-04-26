Baby Raccoons Saved from Boat in Somers Point

WARNING: You're going to probably shed a tear or two when you see this video of the baby raccoon and its mom. The good news is that everyone is safe and sound.

Wildlife Aid, located in Egg Harbor Township posted this story of the raccoon family that was discovered living on a boat in Somers Point. The boat recently changed hands and the new owner found the animals on board. Luckily, he contacted Wildlife Aid to grab the raccoons and provide a safe shelter:

Wildlife Aid, according to their Facebook page, "is a group of licensed wildlife rehabilitators and volunteers who help injured and orphaned wildlife." If you find wildlife that needs help, you can reach out through their Facebook page, or you can call 609-927-0538.

SOURCE: Wildlife Aid via Facebook.

