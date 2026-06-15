It's Barefoot Week, and the fun starts Thursday afternoon in Wildwood.

Over 40 different artists will be playing on the beach in Wildwood.

This is a breakdown of what you need to know before you go. Feel free to share it with everyone you know who'll be there this week.

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The History of the Barefoot County Music Fest in Wildwood

The first year for the Barefoot Country Music Fest in WIldwood was supposed to be 2020, but COVID prevented that from happening.

Then in 2021, Barefoot was scheduled for June, but again COVID threw a wrench in that. The first Barefoot Country Music Fest was held in August 2021. A lot of rain pelted the beach for days before - and on and off during that first festival, courtesy of Hurricane Henri. Despite that, the show went on, and a great tradition in Wildwood began.

Each year since, over 40 musical acts have entertained from several different stages at the festival.

barefootcountrymusicfest.com BCMF in Wildwood

When is This Year's Barefoot Country Music Fest?

This year's festival is this Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, June 18 - 21, 2026. It's happening on the Wildwood Beach, just off the Boardwalk between two of the amusement piers.

You do need a ticket, as the beach is fenced off at the boardwalk, and the surrounding property is gated off from the concert area. Yes, you can hear what's happening on the boardwalk if you don't want to purchase tickets.

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Your Barefoot Ticket is Actually a Wristband

You won't have a ticket for Barefoot, you'll have a wristband - that can't be transferred to another person. The idea is to wear the wristband all four days, without taking it off. (If you wristband is loose, ticket takers and security will tighten it for you.)

Your wristband can also be used to make purchases at the festival. Register it before hand, and connect it to a credit card. (Be careful! Those drinks can add up!)

Any problems with wristbands before you get in the festival can probably be handled at the Will Call tent. Inside the festival, see customer service.

Listener Submitted and Staff Photos Listener Submitted and Staff Photos

What Can You Bring Into the Festival?

The easy answer here is yourself. You and your wristband.

From the Barefoot website, here's what you can bring:

Phones

Empty reusable water bottles (NO glass)

Non-aerosol sunscreen

Approved bags (There is a Clear Bag Policy)

Blankets (for the safety of all attendees, blankets must be picked up by 4 PM)

Lip balm

Cameras (basic point and shoot consumer-grade cameras) without detachable lenses

Earplugs

Eye drops / Contact lens solution

Fest flags without metal or wooden poles

Gum / Mints

Single-use and mid-sized vapes (no liquid refills)

Hand sanitizer

Strollers (for infants and toddlers ONLY)

Breast pumps

The list of what you can't bring in is very long. Check it out here.

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What Time Does The Festival Begin Each Day

The festival is rain or shine. (Be aware, if severe weather threatens, you will have to leave the festival grounds.)

Gates open at 3PM on Thursday, and 1PM the rest of the days. The festival grounds close at 11pm each night.

Best place to get dropped off or have rides pick you up: At the Wildwood Boardwalk sign at 3505 Atlantic Avenue.

Getty Images for Coachella Getty Images for Coachella

Who's Playing What Days?

Thursday night's kickoff includes Miranda Lambert, Cole Swindell, and Chase Matthew. Friday's performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Shaboozey, and Tracy Lawrence. Saturday's featured performers include Post Malone, Tucker Wetmore, and The Fray. Sunday will include performances by Eric Church, Ty Myers, and Chase Rice.

The full lineup, including performance times can be found on the Barefoot Country Music Fest App. The Barefoot staff does a good job updating the schedule when events warrant.

One other note: There is a 10pm curfew in the City of Wildwood for minors 17 years of age and younger - so, your plans shouldn't include your kids waiting for you on the boardwalk after the days concerts.

Whose ready to have fun?

50 of Our Favorite Photos From the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood 2024 Some Great Photos from 2024 Barefoot Country Music Fest Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly