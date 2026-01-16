"Oh, the places you'll go! There is fun to be done!"

That's a great quote from Dr. Seuss. It's found in his book, "Oh, the Places You'll Go."

Click your seat belt, because we're about to go to some interesting places in New Jersey. Places you may be familiar with, or maybe not.

The Most Redneck Towns in New Jersey

The folks behind the YouTube Channel, New Jersey Uncovered, have flagged the 10 Most Redneck Towns in New Jersey.

These are scattered around the state, but a bunch of them are in South Jersey. (Surprise, surprise!)

Here's the list, along with some comments from the peanut gallery of New Jersey Uncovered:

Bass River Township (Burlington County)

"If Tony Soprano needed somewhere quiet to solve a little problem, this is where the GPS would take him!"

"Everyone owns a boat, a chainsaw, or a cooler. Usually all three, and none of them are for fun. They're not hobbies, they're contingency plans."

Oxford Township (Warren County)

"Everyone owns at least one hoodie from a defunct construction company."

Elmer (Salem County)

"One of those towns where you can smell manure before you see a welcome sign."

Stillwater Township (Sussex County)

"Entertainment out here is antiquing not because it's cool, but because half of the towns' marketplace furniture in one generation from being antique."

Woodstown (Salem County)

"Farmers, high school athletes, and people who used to be one of those two."

Maurice River Township (Cumberland County)

"The vibe is 'mind your business and you'll be fine.'"

"If it involves mud, boots, or something pinching you, people are into it."

Sandyston Township (Sussex County)

"Nobody's rushing anywhere, because there's nowhere important to be."

Woodland Township (Burlington County)

"A stretch of woods where everyone swears nothing ever happened, which is how you know something absolutely did."

Port Republic (Atlantic County)

"Port Republic doesn't really have a downtown, it has a few buildings that collectively decided to stand near each other."

Franklinville (Gloucester County)

"The cleanest shirt is saved for court or weddings, and hobbies are measured in horse power or bail money."

If you have the time, enjoy the hilarious video from New Jersey Uncovered:

