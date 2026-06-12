If you're a millennial who grew up in the '90s, Toy Story wasn't just another animated movie.

It was our movie.

We grew up alongside Andy. We had the overflowing toy bins, the action figures scattered across our bedroom floors, and eventually that emotional gut punch of packing childhood away and heading off into adulthood.

With Toy Story 5 on the horizon, I've been deep in nostalgia lately. So I decided to ask AI a completely ridiculous question that somehow turned into a surprisingly convincing answer:

If Toy Story took place in South Jersey, where would Andy live?

The answer kind of blew me away.

If Toy Story Took Place In South Jersey

When you look at all four Toy Story Disney movies, Andy's hometown has a very specific feel. It's suburban but not rural. There are single-family homes, backyards, cul-de-sacs, moving trucks, schools, shopping centers, and enough space for a kid to own what feels like every toy ever made.

According to AI, Washington Township in Gloucester County checks almost every box.

The neighborhoods look like the kind of place Andy would grow up. It's close to major highways, shopping areas, and family attractions, while still maintaining that classic suburban atmosphere that defines so much of the Toy Story world.

It's also easy to imagine local stand-ins for some of the franchise's most iconic locations. Pizza Planet? Somewhere near the Deptford shopping corridor. Al's Toy Barn? Probably right off Route 42.

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More South Jersey Towns That Would Have Worked

Washington Township wasn't the only town that made the list.

Sewell earned points for its family-friendly neighborhoods and spacious suburban developments. Medford felt like a natural fit thanks to its wooded communities and classic family-town atmosphere.

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Then there's Mullica Hill, which may be the strongest Toy Story 4 comparison of all. With its antique shops and small-town charm, it feels exactly like the kind of place where Woody could accidentally find himself on an unexpected adventure.

Toy Story Set In South Jersey Works

The funniest part is that once you start replacing Pixar locations with South Jersey landmarks, the entire franchise starts making sense.

The carnival from Toy Story 4 suddenly feels like a summer trip to Wildwood. Bonnie's RV adventure sounds a lot like a family drive down the Garden State Parkway. And Andy heading off to Rowan University instead of a fictional college somehow feels completely believable.

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Maybe it's because Toy Story was made for kids who grew up when we did. Or maybe it's because suburban South Jersey isn't all that different from the kind of hometown Pixar created.

Either way, if Andy turned out to be from Washington Township, I don't think many South Jersey millennials would question it for a second.