It's one of the unofficial traditions of summer in South Jersey.

You invite some friends over, grab a few drinks, light the fire pit, and spend the evening roasting marshmallows and talking long after the sun goes down.

Here’s something many homeowners don't realize: just because your neighbors have a fire pit doesn't automatically mean you're using yours legally.

The good news is that backyard fire pits are generally legal throughout New Jersey when they're used for recreation, cooking, or warmth.

The bad news? There are rules.

South Jersey Fire Pit Regulations

A fire pit isn't supposed to be used as a convenient way to get rid of leaves, branches, grass clippings, old lumber, cardboard, or household trash. Those types of open burns can violate state regulations and potentially result in fines. Fire safety and all...

In other words, s'mores are okay. Burning your spring yard cleanup pile is not.

One of the most overlooked requirements involves distance.

Many fire codes require recreational fires and portable fire pits to be kept a safe distance away from homes, sheds, fences, decks, trees, and other combustible materials.

READ MORE: Authorities Urge South Jersey Swimmers NOT To Swim At Popular Mays Landing Picnic Spot

That's where some backyard setups can run into problems.

If your fire pit is tucked right next to a fence or sitting a few feet from your deck, it may not meet local requirements.

This is the part many South Jersey residents never check.

Check Local Ordinances Before Burning

While New Jersey has statewide regulations, individual municipalities can create additional restrictions. Some towns require permits for certain types of fires, while drought conditions or elevated wildfire risks can trigger temporary burn bans.

That's especially important in parts of South Jersey where wooded areas and wildfire concerns are more common.

Get our free mobile app

Before lighting your first backyard fire this summer, it's worth spending two minutes checking your town's regulations.

Because the last thing anyone wants interrupting a relaxing fire pit night is a knock on the door from the fire department.

Wildfire Safety Information From the National Weather Service