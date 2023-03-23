🚔 Barnegat woman charged with embezzlement from local marina

🚔 The former employee must make full restitution

🚔 She forged checks from the marina and deposited them into her account

A Barnegat Township woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling six figures in funds from the local marina she was working at and was later charged with Theft.

The stealing of funds from the marina occurred between January 2018 and December 2021 and it was during this time that she forged checks and pulled funds from marina bank accounts, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Lisa Dowd, 52, then wrote the checks to herself and deposited the money into her own checking account, prosecutors said.

(Vin Ebenau,Townsquare Media) (Vin Ebenau,Townsquare Media) loading...

She also turned around and used some of that money to pay for things like utility and credit card bills.

In total, Dowd embezzled $108,415 and it's that amount that she has to pay in restitution.

Dowd is facing three years in prison for the theft when sentenced in June.

(Vin Ebenau,Townsquare Media) (Vin Ebenau,Townsquare Media) loading...

Get our free mobile app

Prosecutor Billhimer said that Senior Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Heisler handled the case on behalf of the State.

Famous Athletes Who Came From New Jersey

Professional Sports Teams That Play In New Jersey Professional Sports Teams That Play In New Jersey

New Jersey Abandoned Sports Stadiums