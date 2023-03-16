This Amazing Bed & Breakfast Is The Most Historic in New Jersey

There are so many grand old Bed & Breakfasts all over the country and some of the most amazing, and some of the most historic are right here in the Garden State.

In every corner of New Jersey from Cape May to Princeton and Ocean City and from Smithville to Ocean Groce, there are beloved and treasured B&Bs everywhere you look, and many places you don't even know about.

On the Visit NJ website, there are literally six pages full of great B&Bs all over New Jersey. If you love the history of things, and you probably do if you love B&B, then you would definitely be interested in which one is the most historic in all of the Garden State.

For that type of information, we turn to the experts at the well-respected travel website Love Exploring, and sure enough, they know the most historic Bed & Breakfasts not only in New Jersey but in every state in the nation.

The one that's the richest in history in the Garden State is a gorgeous and well-known place, and it's not surprising in Cape May. That wonderful place is called the Mason Cottage, and it has been around since the 1940s.

This amazing structure was built way back in 1869 for the Warnes family and features a pair of stairways that split the house in half so the Warnes son and his family could live on the other side, according to the article.

This is a truly beautiful place and one that you should definitely put on your bucket list. It's a little bit of history and a lot of charm.

