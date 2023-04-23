The Top 5 Best Bed and Breakfasts and Inns in New Jersey

When you travel probably one of the most important things, maybe the most important item is where you will stay while you are traveling. Everyone likes a nice hotel, B&B, Inn, etc. Some people prefer something more modern, while others enjoy the charm of something older and more laid back.

I prefer something with more charm and comfort. I enjoy an old inn or bed and breakfast. Maybe a historical location or unique place that has lots of charm. I love when you stay at a bed & breakfast they always have fantastic treats and meals for you. Two B&Bs that stick out in my memory were one in Hershey, Pennsylvania which was beautiful and had fantastic food. The other was the lighthouse B&B, it was an actual lighthouse!

In an article by Select Registry, they listed the Top 5 bed and breakfasts and inns in New Jersey.

Cape May: The Mainstay Inn & Cottage: "The Mainstay Inn’s history begins in 1872. Designed by the famous Philadelphia architect Stephen Decatur Button, it was originally established as a private gambling club."

The Chateau Inn & Suites in Spring Lake: "exudes historic charm, romantic warmth, and old-fashioned hospitality".

Woolverton Inn in Stockton: "a historic, country estate, sitting high above the Delaware River, surrounded by beautiful gardens and 300 acres of preserved farmland".

Wooden Duck Bed & Breakfast in Newton: "Enjoy gorgeous views any time of year with wildlife throughout while on your evening stroll or catch the dance of the hummingbirds as you sip your coffee."

Queen Victoria Bed & Breakfast Inn in Cape May: "a premier B&B located in the Historic District of Cape May, NJ. Known for its three charming Victorian Style Buildings. Just a block from the beach and two blocks from the shops."

