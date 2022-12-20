The Experts’ Choice For New Jersey’s Favorite Dessert May Surprise You

There is nothing we love more than a beautiful dinner here in New Jersey. Wait, there is one thing. We really love a great dessert after that awesome meal. So, which dessert is our favorite in the Garden State?

This is another area where we are very lucky here in New Jersey. The fact that we have so many amazing diners in addition to all those great restaurants means we have a wide variety of fantastic dessert choices.

When you think about all of the Garden State dessert possibilities your mouth starts to water. From the lava cake and creme brulee at your favorite fancy restaurants to the huge slice of pie at your local diner, our dessert plate is full in New Jersey.

But when Allrecipes decided to name the most popular dessert in each state in America, their choice was relatively basic.

There's nothing wrong with basic, as long as it's really good, and the foodie experts chose crumb cake as the top dessert in the Garden State.

On the surface, that seems like a bit of a disappointment, but when you think about it, it's a really good choice. And for me, there is one place in particular that you absolutely have to try if you love good crumb cake.

Now that we know crumb cake is our thing in New Jersey, I want to throw my two cents in about the best place to get it in the Garden State, and residents who have been to this bakery will surely agree.

My choice for the best crumb cake in the state where crumb cake is the most popular dessert can be found in the gorgeous, quaint town of Bay Head. And the place serving it up is an awesome bakery called Mueller's.

I strongly recommend giving them a visit next time you are nearby. They are at 80 Bridge Ave. in Bay Head. You'll be so glad you did.

