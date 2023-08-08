Do You Agree That This Is The Most Iconic Dessert In New Jersey?

New Jersey is truly one of the great culinary states in America. From breakfast to dinner, we are serving up some iconic food, and with great meals comes great desserts, and the most iconic dessert in our state has been named by a major publication.

Photo by Sebastian Coman Photography on Photo by Sebastian Coman Photography on loading...

If eating was an Olympic sport, New Jersey would always be in contention for the gold medal. We love our food, and we are proud of it.

Whether it's homemade or at our favorite restaurant, we know that if it's food from New Jersey it is going to be great.

Photo by Kristiana Pinne on Unsplash Photo by Kristiana Pinne on Unsplash loading...

We have iconic foods in just about every category, and now our most iconic dessert has been revealed by 24/7 Tempo. It's going to be interesting to see what they chose.

I'm a sucker for a good chocolate lava cake, and I also rarely say no to Key Lime Pie, but the latter is not exactly a Garden State thing. So what is the most iconic dessert in New Jersey?

Photo by Storiès on Unsplash Photo by Storiès on Unsplash loading...

Well, according to these experts, it's not some high-end, four-star restaurant-type dessert. As a matter of fact, I've never seen this dessert on a menu. Ever.

Their choice for the New Jersey iconic dessert? Saltwater taffy. Wait, that's not dessert, that's candy. How does that even count?

Photo by Ava Tyler on Unsplash Photo by Ava Tyler on Unsplash loading...

Sure, we invented it, and it certainly should be New Jersey's iconic candy, but the most iconic dessert. That pretty much misses the mark. So, I lean back on that chocolate lava cake. We make it great. we love to eat it. That's the dessert that gets my vote.

Some Of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Spots Some of the most beautiful places in New Jersey.

25 Hysterical Banned Custom New Jersey License Plates