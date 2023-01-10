This Gorgeous Town Has Been Named The Best To Live In In New Jersey

It's a brand new year in New Jersey. Wouldn't you like to start the year living in the best town to live in in the Garden State?

There are so many amazing towns to call home and raise a family right here in the Garden State, and you would be lucky to live in any of them. But a national publication has singed one of our great towns out and named it the best town to live in New Jersey.

It's so hard to pick out just one. just off the top of our heads, we could name a dozen or so that would fit the bill. Many towns have been given this honor in the past.

The Crazy Tourist made North Arlington the top choice on their list, with Ridgewood and White Meadow Lake not far behind.

When Niche came up with a similar list, they chose Princeton Junction, and Mountain Lakes and Ridgewood were listed right behind it.

Nomad had a completely different top 3, with Fort Lee topping the list. Jersey City came in second and Millburn rounded out their top 3.

So, which town did Stacker put on the top of their list? Which town would you love to live in in 2023? Their selection is the absolutely amazing Princeton.

The one catch is you have to have the funds to make it happen. According to the report, the median household income in Princeton is $137,672, and the median home value is over $860,000.

We'd also like to add our Jersey Shore 2 cents into the mix. We've heard living in Spring lake, Point Pleasant, Manasquan, and Avon-by-the-Sea aren't so bad, either.

