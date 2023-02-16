Tired of the hustle and bustle of city life?

Come on down to small town South Jersey!

We've put together a list of the smallest cities, towns, and municipalities in South Jersey. Some you may be familiar with and some not so much.

For the purposes of this exercise we're identifying South Jersey to include the counties of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, Gloucester, and Camden. Your definition of South Jersey may be different, but this is what we're sticking with.

1. Tavistock, Camden County. Current population: 9. That's it, nine people! Tavistock saw a populations boom in the ten years from 2010 to 2020: The population nearly doubled from 5 to 9.

Tavistock's birth actually had a lot to do with the game of golf! from tavistocknj.org: "The Borough of Tavistock was incorporated as a borough by an act of the New Jersey Legislation on February 16, 1921. The Borough’s founding is said to have been driven by the fact that Haddonfield was a dry borough. The Borough was actually formed in order to allow the members of the Tavistock Country Club to play golf on Sunday. The Borough has a total area of .28 square miles bordering the neighboring borough of Barrington, Haddonfield and Lawnside."

2. Cape May Point, Cape May County. Population: 305.

3. Shiloh, Cape May County. Population: 444.

4. Corbin City, Atlantic County. Population: 471.

5. West Wildwood, Cape May County. Population: 540.

6. Greenwich Township, Cumberland County. Population: 771.

7. Stone Harbor, Cape May County. Population: 796. (Certainly not in summer!)

8. Longport, Atlantic County. Population: 893.

9. Hi-Nella, Camden County. Population: 927.

10. Audobon Park, Camden County. Population: 991.

11. Elsinboro Township, Salem County. Population: 1,001.

12. West Cape May, Cape May County. Population: 1,010.

13. Port Republic, Atlantic County. Population: 1,101.

14. Avalon, Cape May County. Population: 1,243.

15. Stow Creek Township, Cumberland County. Population: 1,312.

These towns are a far cry from the biggest municipalities in South Jersey. Here's the Top 3:

1. Cherry Hill Township, Camden County. Population: 74,553.

2. Camden, Camden County. Population: 71, 791.

3. Gloucester Township, Camden County. Population: 66.034.

SOURCE: Wikipedia.

