Even though life in New Jersey certainly has its daily challenges, I think most of us feel generally happy here in the Garden State. We are surrounded by family, friends and so many of the other things we love. But what are the happiest towns in all of New Jersey?

We certainly have some amazing towns here in the Garden State, and many of them are really amazing places to live. New Jersey has so much to offer when it comes to raising a family.

But there are a lot of ingredients that would have to be present for a New Jersey town to wear the title of the happiest town in the Garden State.

I guess it all depends on how you define happiness, but there is no doubt part of it would be feeling safe, part of it would be surrounding yourself with good people, and the place would have to make you feel like you have a good quality of life.

A couple of years back, Zippia ranked the happiest towns in all of New Jersey, and their list is a really solid one. For me, I love the small-town feel of Point Pleasant, where you are close to the beach, have some of the friendliest neighbors around and you can enjoy an amazing feeling of community.

Even though Point Pleasant didn't make the list, it, and your town for that matter have clearly offered you something to make you happy. Here are the top three happiest towns in New Jersey, according to Zippia.

In at #3 is the lovely town of Fair Haven in Monmouth County. Coming in at #2 was Haddonfiels, and the happiest town in New Jersey, at least according to this study, was (insert drum roll here) North Caldwell.

Congratulations to these happy New Jersey towns and the lucky residents who live there.

