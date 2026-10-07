It's one of America's top-rated Halloween attractions - and, it ain't cheap!

Are your ready to be scared to death?

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Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images

Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary Named 7th Best Halloween Attraction in the USA

As part of their Top 10 series, USA Today has named this staple of Philadelphia Halloweens, their 7th best haunted house and attraction.

Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary has been around for awhile - 35 years! Chances are that if you haven't been there, someone you know has!

Here's what USA Today has to say about it: "This seasonal, immersive experience located at the abandoned Eastern State Penitentiary is home to five terrifying haunted houses with themes like Big Top Terror and The Crypt, with plenty of jump scares in every corner. Additional attractions here include the Speakeasy at Al Capone’s Cell and a hospital flashlight tour, among others."

Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images

The attraction takes place at the site of a former actual prison. The average tour, according to their website, is 90 minutes.

One interesting feature: You can chose to be grabbed by the attractions actors, which includes possibly being separated from your group! Yikes!

The attraction is open through November 7th, but you need to book your reservation online. Depending on which day you go, per-person pricing ranges from $49 to $79. You can buy tickets in person, but they will cost you more.

Children under 7 are not recommended, and it's designed for those 12 and older.

Find out more here.

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