In case you didn't know, Spirit Halloween is headquartered right here in South Jersey - in Egg Harbor Township.

They're the company that has taken the Halloween Holiday and made it front and center all across the country.

Their stores have become so famous, that they're now part of Halloween. (Over 1500 stores!)

They are undoubtedly the Halloween experts.

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Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for LeSin Vodka Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for LeSin Vodka

What's Hot For Halloween Costumes in 2026

Spirit Halloween is out with it's Costume Trend Report for this season. It's a look at what's going to be big this Halloween.

When it comes to knowing the trends, Spirit is right there, according to Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President of Spirit Halloween. "People often ask how we predict Halloween trends. The reality is we're watching them develop all year long."

Here the hottest trends:

1. Varsity Swag and Campus Crushes. Think the old school varsity jackets and licensed jerseys from your favorite sports teams.

2. Toy Domination. The Toy Story characters are big this year.

3. Demon Hunters Descend. Last years KPop Demon Hunters return this year, bigger and better.

4. Superhero Takeover. Spiderman: Brand New Day and Power Rangers lead the way.

5. Certified "It Girl." From Spirit Halloween: "She's a Y2K icon - with high-octane glam and a sexy edge, these looks are made to command the room. Whether you're serving sleek silhouettes or statement style, every piece delivers effortless allure."

Photo by Matt Stroshane/Disney Resorts via Getty Images Photo by Matt Stroshane/Disney Resorts via Getty Images

More Hot Costume Trends for Halloween 2026

Spirit throws about some other very popular costume trends for this season.

Mythological is big, especially "battle-hardened Greek armor, flowing cloaks, and epic accessories."

Hardcore Horror is also popular - as always. All the blood and all of the scary things are sure hits

Happy Halloween!

SOURCE: Spirit Halloween

26 old things in South Jersey that you don't think of as old By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman