Welcome to New Jersey!

Go big or go home!

We like big things! Big trucks, big hair, big things!

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Photo by Huy Nguyen on Unsplash Photo by Huy Nguyen on Unsplash

New Jersey Loves Big Things

New Jersey has the biggest of many things. We've put together a list - and most of it is probably true!

1. The Biggest Boardwalk.

The Atlantic City Boardwalk is 5.5 miles long and stretches from Atlantic City to Ventnor. It's also the first boardwalk, opening in 1870.

TSM South Jersey TSM South Jersey

2. The Biggest Elephant.

Lucy the Elephant in Margate weighs in at 60 tons, and is 65 feet tall. It's old too - built in 1881. Yes, you can climb inside!

Google Street View Lucy The Elephant'

3. The Biggest Collection of Doo Wop Commercial and Neon Architecture.

In Wildwood, of course!

Ravioli House in Wildwood NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Ravioli House in Wildwood NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

4. The Biggest Smiley Face in the World.

It's on the water tower in Longport. (This is the one that may or may not be true...:LOL)

Google Maps Google Maps

5. The Biggest Musical Instrument.

The pipe organ at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

6. The Biggest NFL Stadium By Capacity.

MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands can seat 82.500 fans!

Photo by Yucel M on Unsplash Photo by Yucel M on Unsplash

7.The Biggest Light Bulb Structure.

The 14-foot tall light bulb can be found at the Thomas Edison Memorial Tower in Edison.

Photo by Robert Wiedemann on Unsplash Photo by Robert Wiedemann on Unsplash

8. The Biggest Hand-Grown Glass Bottle.

Found at WheatonArts in Millville. 7 feet, 8 inches tall.

9. Biggest Matchbox Car Museum.

It's in Newfield

Google Maps Google Maps

10. The Biggest Indoor Water Park in North America.

Dreamworks Water Park at American Dream in East Rutherford.

Google Maps Google Maps

There you go! New Jersey. We've got big things!

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ landmarks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow