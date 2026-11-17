New Jersey is Home to 10 of the World’s Biggest Things
Welcome to New Jersey!
Go big or go home!
We like big things! Big trucks, big hair, big things!
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New Jersey Loves Big Things
New Jersey has the biggest of many things. We've put together a list - and most of it is probably true!
1. The Biggest Boardwalk.
The Atlantic City Boardwalk is 5.5 miles long and stretches from Atlantic City to Ventnor. It's also the first boardwalk, opening in 1870.
2. The Biggest Elephant.
Lucy the Elephant in Margate weighs in at 60 tons, and is 65 feet tall. It's old too - built in 1881. Yes, you can climb inside!
3. The Biggest Collection of Doo Wop Commercial and Neon Architecture.
In Wildwood, of course!
4. The Biggest Smiley Face in the World.
It's on the water tower in Longport. (This is the one that may or may not be true...:LOL)
5. The Biggest Musical Instrument.
The pipe organ at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
6. The Biggest NFL Stadium By Capacity.
MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands can seat 82.500 fans!
7.The Biggest Light Bulb Structure.
The 14-foot tall light bulb can be found at the Thomas Edison Memorial Tower in Edison.
8. The Biggest Hand-Grown Glass Bottle.
Found at WheatonArts in Millville. 7 feet, 8 inches tall.
9. Biggest Matchbox Car Museum.
It's in Newfield
10. The Biggest Indoor Water Park in North America.
Dreamworks Water Park at American Dream in East Rutherford.
There you go! New Jersey. We've got big things!
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