5 Absolutely Amazing New Jersey Steak Houses Every Meat Lover Must Try

So when you think of nice steakhouses, where does your mind wander?

Maybe you're thinking of one of the high-end steakhouses in New York City like Gallaghers on 52nd Street or Keens on 36th.

Perhaps your mind goes to something like a Morton's Steakhouse, or a Ruth's Chris.

For me, my mind wanders to Del Frisco's in Philadelphia, a steakhouse my buddies took me to for my bachelor party, and I still have dreams of that steak.

However, you don't have to travel to another state in order to get a delicious steak, you can get a mouthwatering steak right here in New Jersey!

Photo by Tim Toomey on Unsplash

Jersey has its fair share of great steakhouses; there's Prime 13, Tomahawk, and hey if you want fast casual, there's always Texas Roadhouse!

Although, I think the honey cinnamon rolls really steal the show at Roadhouse.

A while back I told you about the Red Wolfe Inn, which is a hole-in-the-wall restaurant that also serves up one of the tastiest steaks in Jersey.

You can read more about that here.

But let's say you're looking for a really solid steakhouse in New Jersey, and you aren't sure where to start.

Well, that's where I can help, because I, like you, love a good steakhouse for a special occasion and can often get overwhelmed with the options we have!

Photo by Yosuke Ota on Unsplash

According to Only In Your State, if you consider yourself a lover of all things steak, then these 5 steakhouses are the absolute best in New Jersey and are a must-visit.

Whether it's for a special occasion, or just because you want to have a delicious steak dinner these steakhouses are sure to please.

What makes these steak houses so great, according to Only In Your State is that they are high-quality steakhouses that know how to cook a good steak and aren't overpriced tourist traps.