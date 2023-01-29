Guy Fieri loves the Atlantic City area. He's been here a number of times for his show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives."

He's featured 9 different Atlantic City area restaurants on the show, with some of his visits at the restaurants featured on multiple episodes.

In addition to visiting local restaurants, Fieri also has his name on two establishments in Atlantic City:

*Guy Fieri's Chophouse, inside Bally's Casino in Atlantic City. (I've been there several times, and the food - and the experience - is always awesome!)

*Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy, inside Harrah's Casino in Atlantic City. Chicken tenders, sliders, and more.

Here's one of Guy's features on Atlantic City's Kelsey and Kim's Southern Cafe:

I've actually had the pleasure of meeting Fieri at an event in Atlantic City. I'd say his enthusiasm and exciting personality is evident in-person, much as it is on television. Here's a very grainy photo of Guy insisting on autographing my forehead:

All the Atlantic City restaurants featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" are wonderful locations, and they're listed below. One of my personal favorites is the Oyster Creek Restaurant and Boat Bar in Leeds Point. Here's a photo my friend singer/writer Jimmy Wayne and I at Oyster Creek last fall:

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show.