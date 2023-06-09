The Latest News Regarding 2023 Visit Atlantic City Airshow

The 2023 Atlantic City Airshow is the largest midweek airshow in America.

We have the very latest news regarding the Wednesday, August 16, 2023, which will held above the Boardwalk in Atlantic … earning it’s nickname “Thunder over The Boardwalk.

Visit Atlantic City, (formerly MEET AC) is once again the title sponsor of this truly iconic event, which is celebrating 20 years in Atlantic City.

We can share for the first time that there will be a new viewing experience, “The Fly Zone,” with aerial performances by top military acts including:

U.S. Marines Harrier Demo Team

U.S.A.F. Thunderbirds

U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team and the 177th

Fighter Wing Demo Team

"To celebrate 20 ears in Atlantic City, we knew that we had to make this year's show our best one yet," said Michael Chait, President of The Greater Atlantic City Chamber. "Anchored by fan favorites the Thunderbirds and Golden Knights, with our friends at the 177th Fighter Wing bringing local flair, the addition of the Marine's Harrier team is only going to enhance this year's experience for fans, visitors and sponsors alike!"

Here are some of the incredible statistics that this event generates as follows:

The Visit Atlantic City Airshow is the world's premier beachfront airshow.

The event draws more than 500,000 spectators annually.

Estimated $70+ Million annually in overall regional economic activity.

The 2022 Airshow had it’s biggest attendance ever, with a record-breaking crowd of more than 550,000 people.

"The Visit Atlantic City Airshow has been a staple in our community for 20 years, and we're thrilled to serve as the premier sponsor for this landmark celebration." said Larry Sieg, President and CEO of Visit Atlantic City. "This event brings an exciting flair to our beach, and we're looking forward to seeing all the new acts this summer."

Visit Atlantic City will be unveiling a new premium viewing area - The Fly Zone.

Access to The Fly Zone will only be permitted with advanced ticket purchase via the Visit Atlantic City Airshow's official website - AtlanticCityAirshow.com. Ticket pricing for both the Practice Day and Show Day are as follows:

Practice Day (8/15/23):

Children 5 and younger - FREE, no ticket required but must be accompanied by an adult

Children 6 to 12-years-old - $10* per ticket, must be accompanied by an adult

Children and Adults 13 years and older - $20* per ticket

Show Day_(8/16/23):

Children 5 and younger - FREE, no ticket required but must be accompanied by an adult

Children 6 to 12-years-old - $15* per ticket, must be accompanied by an adult

Children and Adults 13 years and older - $25* per ticket.

Ticket prices listed above do not include tax and service fees.

The show will once again be produced by the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, in coordination with David Schultz Airshows, LLC.

“It will feature a variety of military performance/demo teams combined with top civilian high-performance aircraft and helicopters from across the country,” said Chait.

Chait also reminds everyone that:

“The 2023 Visit Atlantic City Airshow is a FREE event - with spectacular views of the show from the free public beaches and Boardwalk in Atlantic City. “

”For those who cannot attend the Airshow on Wednesday, Aug. 16, the Airshow's Practice Day on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 is a great alternative and will feature the Airshow performers as they take to the skies to “practice" for the big day,” said Chait.

