This New Jersey Dive Bar Serves Some Of The Best BBQ Ribs In The State

Yes, I'm back again to talk about the best BBQ ribs in the state of New Jersey.

Ribs are one of my all-time favorite things to throw on the smoker and let cook for an afternoon in the summer while sipping on some beers in the backyard.

However, it's no secret that it's a lot easier to go to one of Jersey's delicious rib joints.

And we have a ton here in the Garden State.

In the past, I've talked about some of the best spots in Jersey to get some mouthwatering BBQ.

You can read more about that here.

That list will take you all over the Garden State and will leave you full to the brim with delicious BBQ.

But let's say you're looking specifically for some of the best ribs in Jersey.

I've written in the past about Red White and Que.

They are regularly voted to have some of the best ribs in the Garden State and for good reason.

You can check out more on them here.

Recently though, I saw that you can get some mouthwatering, fall-off-the-bone ribs in a dive bar in New Jersey.

What New Jersey Dive Bar Has Some Of The Best Ribs In The State?

First things first I'd like to say that dive bar is a term of endearment.

To me, it means it's a no-frills place that's all about the food and drink, and a place where everyone knows everyone who hangs out there.

In addition to delicious ribs, this place also has some solid-looking chicken tenders, which is one of my favorites when it comes to bar food.

According to the experts at Only In Your State, you'll have to make a trip to 439 Broad Street in Bloomfield New Jersey.

That's where you'll find Obal's Inn.

This unique little dive bar has some of the best ribs in the Garden State and seems like a great place to grab a bite and a beer.

Cheers!

