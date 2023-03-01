Lip-Smacking Good New Jersey Barbeque Restaurant Honored as the Best

You can't just lather something in sauce and call it barbeque.

As grill masters and enthusiasts will tell you, the best barbeque requires a lot of TLC.

The south claims to have the best barbeque, and well, they are right.

At least that is based on my experience.

Some of the most mouth-watering BBQ ribs, brisket, and chicken have been at eateries in Georgia, the Carolinas, and Texas.

Don't get me wrong. We don't do a shabby job in Jersey.

Our state is packed with exceptional barbeque joints serving up bangin' BBQ.

Big Ed's Barbeque in Matawan is a favorite spot of mine.

I mean, where else are you able to dine in a barn?

Sometimes when a restaurant offers "all-you-can-eat," it's all-you-can-eat garbage.

Not at Big Ed's. The ribs fall off the bone and are tender and juicy.

Drooling yet? Another excellent BBQ joint to try out is The Hickory Hog in Pt. Pleasant.

The meats never disappoint, and the sides are so good.

I've used The Hickory Hog for catering and they were awesome. All of my guests were going for thirds and fourths.

Foodie site Love Food has recognized the best barbeque restaurant in New Jersey.

This isn't the first time this eatery has gotten national attention.

They were featured of The Food Network's 'Guy's Big Project.' Does Guy Fieri ever sleep?

Love Food said:

Highlights include the bark on the beef brisket, the pastrami sandwich with thick slices of meat, and soft, succulent ribs. It also has great sauces. Customers love the mustard and sweet barbecue.

This may look like a stock photo, but I promise you it's not.

Congratulations to Red White and Que in Green Brook (formerly Kearny).

They should get an award just for the name.

