New Jersey has a lot of haters and as the saying goes, "haters gonna hate."

I love this state. I've lived here my entire life and wouldn't change a thing.

Think about it. There's so much to enjoy and see in such a small area.

No matter where you live, the beach is just a short drive away.

Maybe you're lucky enough to live at the Jersey Shore?

There's a reason they call it The Garden State.

Yes, it's because of our fresh produce, but it's also because of the many places to "become one with nature."

High Point State Park and Wharton State Forest are just a few examples.

Inside, New Jersey has some of the best schools in the nation.

Now sure, there are some not-so-great parts of the state. Let's be real. There are some downright dangerous parts of NJ.

That's not unique to us, though.

There are problem areas in every single state in the nation.

Money recently released its list of the "Best Places To Live 2022-2023."

Congrats to Atlanta, Georgia for taking the number one spot on the list.

There were some excellent New Jersey towns that landed in the top 50.

Morristown came in at number 30.

Beautiful Fort Lee nabs the 14 slot.

The best place to live in the country and in the entire state made it top 10.

I'll be honest, I was very surprised.

It's worth mentioning that Money used the following criteria to make its choices.

We look at the things that matter most to people: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie.

This town has come a long way and continues to gain popularity with people young and old.

The proximity to New York City is a huge plus, but there are many other great qualities.

Jersey City is number 10.

Money wrote:

Sometimes referred to as New York City’s “sixth borough,” Jersey City is a thriving metropolis with a character all its own — regardless of what lies on the other side of the Hudson River. Potential residents have their choice of a wide variety of neighborhoods in New Jersey’s second-largest city, all with a distinct character.