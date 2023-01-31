This Amazing Shop Is Has Been Named The Holy Grail Of Coffee In New Jersey

There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll, and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee.

When you hear that someone has declared one coffee shop the absolute best in the state of New Jersey, your ears perk up and a chill runs up and down your spine.

That is because you want to hear the name of the place that received this impressive honor, yet you also know deep down that we take coffee so seriously here in the Garden State, that there's bound to be some disagreement with the choice.

It's comforting to know that this decision was made by some of the most respected people in the food and beverage industry, the fine folks at Food & Wine, and when they talk, we all listen.

So if anyone is going to tell us where New Jersey's best coffee is, they are the right people. So, who did they choose for this lofty distinction?

After considering coffee shops from all over New Jersey, they chose a really outstanding shop in Trenton, and coffee lovers all over the state should make plans to give it a try.

According to these experts, you can get the best cup of coffee in all of New Jersey at a place called One Up One Down Coffee Roastery & Caffe on Cass St. in Trenton.

Customers rave about this fantastic place, and can't stop complimenting the coffee there, and in New Jersey, there might not be any bigger compliment than that.

