Cape May Zoo Puts Out a Request for Newspaper Donations

Our friends at Cape May Zoo have news for you. They need donations of newspapers to line the cages of some of their residents.

In a Facebook post featuring Dino, the scarlet macaw, Cape May Zoo has requested that you donate your old newspapers to the zoo. The zookeepers say they come in handy for many things, but mostly for lining animal cages.

The Cape May County Park and Zoo is free and open every day of the year except for Christmas. The zoo features over 550 critters representing more than 250 different species.

From time to time, Cape May Zoo asks for specific items as donations they could use and we always try to spread the word, because the zoo is one of our prize local attractions to thousands of visitors to South Jersey and residents alike.

Families who visit Cape May Zoo are always impressed with the more than 85 acres of lush country gardens, and the extensive natural environment to explore.

Since the zoo is free, it depends on our donations to keep the doors open and the animals happy.

If you get newspapers, please save them when you're done and drop them off at the zoo when you can!

The Cape May Zoo office is open Monday-Friday, 7 am - 4 pm. Or you can drop them at the zoo gate any day, 10 am - 3:30 pm!

