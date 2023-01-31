The Most Delicious Sushi In All Of New Jersey May Have Been Found

Great sushi places have been popping up all over New Jersey for the past couple of decades, and some obviously rise above the rest. We may have just discovered the best one in the whole state.

If you ask foodie publications where to find the best sushi in New Jersey, you're most likely going to get a handful of really solid answers.

For example, if you ask the well-respected folks at Eat This, Not That which sushi place is the best one in New Jersey, they will send you to this amazing restaurant called Shumi in Ridgewood, which is an excellent choice.

The people behind 24/7 Wall St. also throw their hats in the ring for the great Ridgewood restaurant Shumi.

On the other hand, Daily Meal, one of the premiere foodie websites around says the best sushi in the Garden State can be found at Kenko in Lincoln Park. The major site Cheapism also thinks Kenko is the place to go.

I am a sushi fan, and I actually think I may have stumbled on the best sushi place in the whole state. If you live on the Jersey Shore, you may already know of this great place. If not, you have to give it a try.

Sushi lovers, you have to get to Xina Sushi and Oyster Bar in Toms River, for amazing sushi, a great menu, and an overall wonderful experience. You absolutely have to put this place on your sushi radar for 2023.

Xina is located at 3430 Route 37 East in Toms River, just across the bridge from Seaside Heights. Enjoy!

