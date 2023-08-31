This Little Town In New Jersey Is Being Called The Best Rural Town In The State

There are so many fantastic little towns right here in the Garden State that warrant a day trip to visit.

One of my favorites is Allentown New Jersey.

I got off the wrong exit of 195 a few years ago and ended up cruising through that town and just fell in love with its small-town feel.

Lambertville is also regularly recognized as one of the best small towns in Jersey and of course, Cape May is known for being one of the Jersey Shore's best small towns.

But let's real quick shine a light on what's being called Jersey's best rural town.

What do you think of when you think about a rural town?

A tightly knit community?

A place where everyone knows everyone?

A place that's charming, and quaint, but also far from the hustle and bustle of everyday life?

Because that's exactly what comes to my mind when I think of a rural town.

What Is Being Called New Jersey's Best Rural Town?

You'll have to make a little bit of a road trip up to North West New Jersey, to a town that's surrounded by gorgeous mountains, and beautiful foliage in the fall.

It's a town of less than ten thousand people and features a wonderfully historic downtown area.

In fact, some of the buildings in this rural town were built in the mid-1800s.

According to Only In Your State, Jersey's must-visit rural town is Hackettstown.

Not only is it just a cute little town to visit but it's home to an amazing farmers market called Donaldson's as well as a great historical museum.

And of course, a visit wouldn't be complete without a bite to eat from one of Hackettstown's great restaurants like James On Main.

What's your favorite rural NJ Town?

