Whether you like it or not, pumpkin spice has rooted itself in American culture. The iconic PSL is a staple on the Starbucks seasonal menu and it’s not going anywhere any time soon.

According to Global News Wire, the pumpkin spice market is estimated to surpass $2.4 billion by 2031. That’s… a lot of pumpkin spice. We’re seeing the pumpkin spice flavor come up in all sorts of ways nowadays. Anything can be pumpkin-ified if you put your mind to it- cocktails, muffins, raviolis, the list goes on and on.



How early is too early for the return of pumpkin spice?

Typically, restaurants like Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts bring back their pumpkin spice menus sometime in August, though the specific day seems to get earlier and earlier every year. The kids aren’t back in school, but you can buy a pumpkin spice flavored drink. We can even see this pattern of premature fall festivities at stores like Bath and Body Works and Michael’s.

Bath and Body Works literally already has their Halloween collection on display... it's still July.



SpotOn also saw 1,070 pumpkin flavored items added to menus from May 15h to July 15th, with 176 of those items added between July 7th and 13th alone. If people are allowed to get mad about Christmas music before Thanksgiving, then I think it’s fair to say pumpkin spice in August is a bit out of line.

Am I on the edge of my seat waiting for coffee shops to drop their 2024 lineup for fall? Yes. Can I acknowledge it’s ridiculous to want them to drop it even sooner? Also, yes.