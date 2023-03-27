Pleasantville-born Rodney Jerkins built a career in music as a Grammy-winning songwriter and producer, with numerous big names recording at his Darkchild Studios. We're ranking the 16 best songs Rodney's ever written/produced.

During it's existence, numerous big names recorded at Jerkins' Darkchild Studios on Route 9 in Pleasantville.

Jerkins, an Absegami High School alum, has written for and with and produced some of music's most famous artists. Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Britney Spears, and Mariah Carey. He's taken artists like Brandy, Monica, and Jennifer Lopez to the #1 spot on the music charts.

In recent years, his touch has been heard on original tracks and remixes by Maroon 5, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, and H.E.R.

In the late 90s and 2000's, the minute you heard a Jerkins song on the radio, you knew it. They all had that SIGNATURE Darkchild sound. At times, it was hard to turn on the radio WITHOUT hearing a song he had a hand in writing or producing, he had THAT many artists that wanted to work with him and THAT many hits.

It wasn't easy, but we've ranked the 16 best songs South Jersey's own Rodney Jerkins every wrote or produced. Check 'em out below and let us know which one is YOUR favorite. You'll be shocked at how many you remember!

