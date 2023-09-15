Have You Tried The Most Delicious Sushi You Can Find In New Jersey?

It's not for everyone, but a lot of people love sushi with a mad passion. And now a major publication has named their choice as the best sushi restaurant in New Jersey.

Photo by Vinicius Benedit on Unsplash Photo by Vinicius Benedit on Unsplash loading...

Sushi is something that so many people here in New Jersey are really passionate about. It's the one type of food that makes you really choose your restaurants very carefully.

Nobody wants to go to a place that gets sushi wrong, but everyone wants to be at the restaurant that a major publication has honored by calling it the best sushi in the state of New Jersey.

Photo by Riccardo Bergamini on Unsplash Photo by Riccardo Bergamini on Unsplash loading...

The website we're talking about is 24/7 Wall St., a well-respected outlet, and a place that knows a thing or two about a lot of different things. So, we all want to know where they think we can get the best sushi in the Garden State.

The way they chose the best place was by pouring over many, many reviews from some well-known sights and crunching the numbers.

Photo by Mahmoud Fawzy on Unsplash Photo by Mahmoud Fawzy on Unsplash loading...

When the crunching was done, one sushi restaurant stood out above all the rest, and it is an amazing place in Somerset County.

The restaurant is called Ryujin Sushi in Bridgewater, and it has only been open since 2021, but many patrons swear by it.

Photo by Mahmoud Fawzy on Unsplash Photo by Mahmoud Fawzy on Unsplash loading...

It's an absolutely gorgeous place and the menu is extensive. You can even become a VIP for secret menus and loyalty rewards.

If you want to try what many are calling the best sushi restaurant in New Jersey, they're located at 1339 Prince Rodgers Ave. in Bridgewater.

The Most Authentic and Savory Sushi in Monmouth County

The Most Sensational Sushi in Ocean County