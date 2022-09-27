Popular Foodie Website Has Named New Jersey’s Best Sushi Restaurant

If you love sushi, you know when you find a great place to get it, you want to share it with everyone you know, and now some experts have revealed their choice for the best sushi restaurant in all of New Jersey.

You probably all have your favorite sushi restaurant already in your mind. But if you're thinking of expanding your sushi horizons, you may want to hear about a restaurant that a major foodie website has chosen as the best in all of New Jersey.

It's not just any site, though. It's the really well-respected folks at Eat This, Not That who searched all over our state to find the absolute best sushi.

We're sure they journeyed far and wide throughout the Garden State to do the hard work of sifting through the good and not-so-good sushi all over New Jersey to come up with the best.

That's a job that I would imagine is for the brave of heart and the brave of the stomach, because when sushi is good, it's great, and when it's bad, it's really bad.

When the research was completed, the experts found themselves enamored with a sushi restaurant they discovered in Ridgewood, in Bergen County.

The restaurant that gets its top spot is a great place named Shumi Japanese Cuisine, and customers and experts alike rave about their amazing food.

The ambiance inside this restaurant matches the food in its quality, and the staff is really amazing.

If you want to give it a try, Shumi is at 70 E Ridgewood Ave. Enjoy!

