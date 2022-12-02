Big Change in Atlantic City Orange Loop Restaurant Scene

Over the last several years the Atlantic City Orange Loop area has built up, bring a positive change to the city's nightlife. The Orange Loop is named for the "orange" properties in the Monopoly board game - which of course was originally developed based on streets found in Atlantic City.

One of the restaurants that grew as the area grew was Bourre, But Bourre is no more. The Cajun/BBQ restaurant closed its doors recently, for what sounded like a "redo." Now we know that's not the case.

Bourre is done and is being replaced by a new restaurant, with some local roots.

Cardinal will be opening in the spring, taking over the building on New York Avenue.

Cardinal has roots dating back a few years to the former Cardinal Bistro in Ventnor which closed back in 2019. When it closed Chef Michael Brennan pledged:

“The next restaurant we open won’t be a spot to eat, it will be a spot to dine…a spot that will make one feel the passion in cuisines…an incubator for professional chefs and pioneers in the hospitality industry. The next chapter of my life as a cook will have one promise: I am going to bring the best restaurant in the country to Atlantic City. To those who have doubted me I’ll prove you wrong, to those who have supported me I’ll make you proud…”.

And so, Cardinal will be opening on New York Avenue. Here's a preview of the restaurant provided by the owners:

"Cardinal will celebrate the bounty of locally sourced, seasonal Contemporary American cuisine. Chef Brennan’s approachable menu will be a welcome addition to the existing food and beverage options in the Loop. Cardinal plans to serve an all-day menu available at the bar, perfect for business lunch or hungry beachgoers, as well as an A La Carte menu for dinner service boasting items from the Sea, the Garden, and the Farm. The carefully choreographed Cardinal beverage program will take a similar approach to the cuisine, unique in quality and care. The craft cocktails and thoughtfully curated wine list will be complimented by the collection of locally brewed beers and distilled spirits. Cardinal will also showcase a zero-proof cocktail list to provide alternatives to its guests."

As one chapter closes for the Orange Loop, another will begin. We can't wait to experience the new Cardinal in the spring!

