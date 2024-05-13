Linwood’s Famous Cheese Board is Reopening with New Owners

For a minute there, it looked like Linwood was going to lose one of their well-known small-town eateries and meeting places.

Then, a former employee stepped in - and the story of The Cheese Board will continue.

Central Square Linwood NJ Google Maps loading...

New owner started his kitchen career at The Cheese Board

Justin Santiago and his wife Leiza have officially taken over ownership of the sandwich shop/specialty food shop. They plan to reopen The Cheese Board, in the Central Square Shopping Center, this Wednesday (May 15th).

Justin says they, "plan on keeping the integrity of the restaurant as it's been a local favorite in Linwood for over 30 years."

Justin got his start in the kitchen at The Cheese Board - he worked in the kitchen for 3 or 4 years after high school. He's since worked in a number of restaurants up and down the Shore, and he and his wife felt "it would be a good time to invest in our own restaurant!"

Get our free mobile app

It'll still be the The Cheese Board that you know and love - with a few updates

Justin worked for the original owner of the eatery, and plans to keep some old favorites on the menu - but, some changes will be made as well. "We do have a new menu coming that we are excited about! I am going to keep some of the classic favorites that the Cheese Board is known for; such as the chicken salad on rye or a turkey and brie sandwich."

Good luck to Justin and Leiza - we're excited to see you move in as the new caretakers of one of the area's favorite places!

23 Best Places to Get a Hoagie/Sub in South Jersey From one side of South Jersey to the other, these are some of the best places to grab a hoagie or sub. Enjoy! Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman