Hamilton Township Police Looking for Man with Big S on his Chest

Police in Hamilton Township (Atlantic County) are looking for the public's help in identifying and locating a man caught on surveillance camera.

The man appears to have an "S" on his chest - but we're pretty sure he's not Superman.

Get our free mobile app

Photo released by Hamilton Township Police

The photo is very blurry or grainy, but it does appear to show the man sporting an "S" on his chest.

The fictional character Superman wears, an "S", but this appears to be an "S" for something else.

Does he look familiar?

If you can help the police with identification, you're urged to contact police at 609-625-2700, extension 1.

Hamilton Township Police have not offered any other information in the case, other than to say the man is wanted "in reference to an ongoing investigation."

SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department.

LOOK: Richest billionaires in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in New Jersey using data from Forbes. Gallery Credit: Stacker