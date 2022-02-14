Born And Raised Jersey Girl Will Be Contestant On Survivor 42 On CBS!

The Jersey Shore is back on the map and is about to get some national attention on your favorite reality television show.

The cast for Survivor 42 has just been announced and we have a Jersey Shore resident ready to compete for that $1,000,000 grand prize.

Introducing Lindsay Dolashewich, who is a born-and raised Jersey girl. We LOVE to see it.

Here is what we know about her thus far.

All We Know About Asbury Park's Lindsay Dolashewich Who Will Be Competing On Survivor 42 CBS's Survivor 42 has just announced the cast list and one contestant is a born and raised Jersey Shore gal. Introducing Lindsay Dolashewich!

Lindsay also opened up about what she thinks will be her biggest struggle during Season 42 of Survivor:

"The hardest part for me is getting out of my head and enjoying things. When you're stressed out, you're not thinking clearly and not being strategic enough. If I just be me, I think I'll do really well."

Lindsay is brand new the world of entertainment so there isn't much else that we know about her....as of now....

If you want to learn more, check her out on Instagram. Her handle is @lindsaydolash.

But what we do know is that you can see Lindsay in action on Survivor 42 starting Wednesday, March 9th at 8:00 PM on CBS.

According to NJ.com, if you don't have cable, you can watch on Fubo TV or Paramount +.

Based on what we know now, I would say Lindsay has a pretty good shot of bringing home the gold!

Do the Jersey Shore proud, Lindsay! We are rooting for you!

Take an exclusive sneak peek at the preview for the upcoming season of Survivor 42 below:

Here we go!

This isn't the first time something or someone in New Jersey has been given the spotlight.

Take a look below! Have you seen this on TV yet?

