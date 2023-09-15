Boston Market cleared to re-open in New Jersey

🔺 Boston Market restaurants have been cleared to reopen

🔺 NJ shut all 27 locations down after workers complained they were not getting paid

🔺 The company has settled back wage complaints and agreed to pay huge fines

All 27 Boston Market locations in New Jersey have been cleared to reopen after hundreds of workers received back pay.

The New Jersey Department of Labor issued a stop work order to all Boston Market locations in the Garden State last month after an investigation revealed workers were not getting paid what they were owed.

That order has now been lifted after labor officials say the company has paid $630,000 in back wages to 314 workers.

Facebook/Boston Market Facebook/Boston Market loading...

An investigation into the restaurant chain began in November 2022 when DOL received a complaint from a worker at the Route 33 location in Hamilton, Mercer County.

Since that time, nearly three dozen complaints were filed, naming several Boston Market locations in the state, according to New Jersey officials.

Facebook/Boston Market Facebook/Boston Market loading...

Beyond back wages, investigators cited the company for violations such as failure to pay minimum wage and earned sick leave, records violations, and hindrance of the investigation.

Boston Chicken of NJ, the parent company, was also assessed administrative fees and penalties totaling more than $2 million.

"We’re glad this investigation resulted in every dollar making it into the pockets of those who earned the money," said said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo in a statement, "Hopefully this action puts other bad actors on notice: ‘if you don't pay your workers, we will shut you down.’"

Facebook/Boston Market Facebook/Boston Market loading...

The following Boston Market locations were issued a stop-work order, and have now been cleared to reopen:

✋ 491 Ridge Rd, North Arlington

✋ 314 Essex Street, Lodi

✋ 180 Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack

✋ 21-20 Broadway, Fair Lawn

✋ 321 Broad Street, Ridgefield

✋ 20 Wyckoff Avenue, Waldwick

✋ 395 Route 17, Mahwah

✋ 175 Kinderkamack Road, Emerson

✋ 275 Livingston Street, North Vale

✋ 471 Central Avenue, East Orange

✋ 247 Route 10 East, Succasunna

✋ 332 Route 10 West, East Hanover

✋ 1160 US-46, Clifton

✋ 1342 Clifton Avenue, Clifton

✋ 523 Chestnut Street, Union

✋ 770 Route 33, Hamilton

✋ 1729 N. Olden Avenue, Ewing Township

✋ 300 Route 18, East Brunswick

✋ 878 US 1 North Bound, Edison

✋ 1560 St. Georges Avenue, Avenel

✋ 4159 US 9, Howell

✋ 1103 Broad Street, Shrewsbury

✋ 900 Easton Avenue #165, Somerset

✋ 514 High Street, Mt. Holly

✋ 5716 Blackhorse Pike, Blackwood

✋ 891 Hurffville Road, Woodbury

✋ 301 S. Main Road, Vineland

Note: The Howell location (and possibly others) had already closed its doors for good before the stop-work order had been issued.

