Former Bridgeton High School football star Brison Manor, who was one of four Cape-Atlantic League players to play in the Super Bowl, has died at the age of 70.

The 1971 graduate joined Wildwood's Randy Beverly (SB III, Jets), Ocean City's Doug Colman (SB XXXIV, Titans), and Vineland's Isiah Pacheco (SB LVII, Chiefs) as local players to appear in the Super Bowl.

He was a member of the Broncos 'Orange Crush' defense and is remembered for his fumble recovery in the AFC title game against the Oakland Raiders that helped the Broncos advance to Super Bowl XII against the Dallas Cowboys

He finished his NFL career with 23 sacks.

He was a 15th Round pick of the New York Jets back in 1975, but did not make the team, moving to Denver before the 1976 season.

He was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2018 and played for former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson, who was the defensive line coach, during his time with the Razorbacks.

He sold cars in the off-season and after his playing days and became an investment broker down in Little Rock, where he passed away on Wednesday.