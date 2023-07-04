Brigantine native Brett Kennedy is back in the big leagues.

The Atlantic City High School alum is expected to pitch in the Cincinnati Reds July 4th game against the Washington Nationals at 11:05 a.m.

It will be his first time pitching at the Major League level since 2018 with the San Diego Padres, where he went 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in six starts.

He spent the 2022 season pitch in the Boston Red Sox system and even pitched in the Independent League for the Long Island Ducks.

This season at Louisville, the 28-year old is 2-2 with a 3.71 ERA in eight starts.

Kennedy was an 11th round pick by the Padres the 2015 MLB Draft out of Fordham.

At Atlantic City High, Kennedy shined as a junior, going 3-2 as a junior with a 2.10 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 44.1 innings pitched.