Burlington County, NJ, Cops: Shoplifter With Shotgun, Tactical Bullet Proof Vest Carrier Arrested

Mark C. Payne - Photo: Westampton Township Police Department

Cops in one Burlington County township say they arrested a man for shoplifting last weekend who was equipped for more than just stealing things from a store.

The Westampton Township Police Department says their officers were called out to The Home Depot on Burlington-Mt. Holly Road Sunday evening for the report of a shoplifting in progress where the suspect allegedly brandished a knife towards a worker at the store.

At the scene, a loss prevention official helped cops find the suspect, identified as Mark C. Payne, who was taken into custody without incident.

Cops say, "the following property was recovered off the defendant,"

  • Ithaca 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun (fully loaded)
  • 29 shotgun rounds
  • 23 .22 caliber hollow nose bullets
  • Two smoking pipes containing suspected methamphetamine
  • Five pocket knifes
  • Burglar tools
  • Tactical bulletproof vest carrier (worn by the suspect during the commission of the offense)
  • Three hypodermic syringes
  • Two glassine bags containing suspected methamphetamine

Following his arrest, Payne was held at the Burlington County Jail pending a court appearance.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

