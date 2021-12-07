Burlington County, NJ, Cops: Shoplifter With Shotgun, Tactical Bullet Proof Vest Carrier Arrested
Cops in one Burlington County township say they arrested a man for shoplifting last weekend who was equipped for more than just stealing things from a store.
The Westampton Township Police Department says their officers were called out to The Home Depot on Burlington-Mt. Holly Road Sunday evening for the report of a shoplifting in progress where the suspect allegedly brandished a knife towards a worker at the store.
At the scene, a loss prevention official helped cops find the suspect, identified as Mark C. Payne, who was taken into custody without incident.
Cops say, "the following property was recovered off the defendant,"
- Ithaca 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun (fully loaded)
- 29 shotgun rounds
- 23 .22 caliber hollow nose bullets
- Two smoking pipes containing suspected methamphetamine
- Five pocket knifes
- Burglar tools
- Tactical bulletproof vest carrier (worn by the suspect during the commission of the offense)
- Three hypodermic syringes
- Two glassine bags containing suspected methamphetamine
Following his arrest, Payne was held at the Burlington County Jail pending a court appearance.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.