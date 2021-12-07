Cops in one Burlington County township say they arrested a man for shoplifting last weekend who was equipped for more than just stealing things from a store.

The Westampton Township Police Department says their officers were called out to The Home Depot on Burlington-Mt. Holly Road Sunday evening for the report of a shoplifting in progress where the suspect allegedly brandished a knife towards a worker at the store.

At the scene, a loss prevention official helped cops find the suspect, identified as Mark C. Payne, who was taken into custody without incident.

Cops say, "the following property was recovered off the defendant,"

Ithaca 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun (fully loaded)

29 shotgun rounds

23 .22 caliber hollow nose bullets

Two smoking pipes containing suspected methamphetamine

Five pocket knifes

Burglar tools

Tactical bulletproof vest carrier (worn by the suspect during the commission of the offense)

Three hypodermic syringes

Two glassine bags containing suspected methamphetamine

Following his arrest, Payne was held at the Burlington County Jail pending a court appearance.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

