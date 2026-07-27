First of all, it's Smokey Bear.

Not Smokey the Bear.

His official name is Smokey Bear. (Not "smoky.")

And, he's coming to the Jersey Shore.

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Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Smokey Bear Visiting New Jersey Beaches in August

This sounds fun!

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has announced that Smokey Bear will be celebrating his 82nd birthday by doing a "fly-by" along the Jersey Shore.

America's most-beloved bear will be flying in a helicopter over the beaches of New Jersey on Sunday, August 9th.

He'll be flying in low-flying helicopter and waving to beachgoers from Wildwood Crest all the way to Asbury Park. (His arm will get tired, won't it?)

Officials say the flight is expected to begin over Wildwood Crest at 1:45pm, and he'll head north.

So, make sure the kids are ready to be at the beach and wave to Smokey!

Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc

The History of Smokey Bear

Smokey Bear was created in 1944 by the US Forest Service and the ad council. His job: Inspire Americans to help prevent forest fired.

His famous message: "Only you can prevent forest fires."

SOURCE: New Jersey Forest Fire Service

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