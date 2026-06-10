South Jersey has plenty of hidden gems, but there may not be another town that confuses people quite like Port Republic.

Ask someone where Port Republic is located and you might get three different answers.

Atlantic County.

Ocean County.

Burlington County.

The funny part? Most people will answer confidently.

Why Everyone Thinks Port Republic Is In A Different County

Port Republic is officially located in Atlantic County. Thanks to its unusual location near the borders of Atlantic, Burlington, and Ocean counties, it's become one of South Jersey's most misunderstood towns.

The city sits along the Mullica River at the edge of the Pine Barrens, tucked away from the shore crowds but still close enough to the beaches that many people associate it with Ocean County.

Meanwhile, its heavily wooded surroundings and rural feel make others assume it's part of Burlington County.

If you've ever had a debate over where Port Republic actually belongs, you're definitely not alone.

One Of South Jersey's Most Underrated Towns

What makes Port Republic so appealing is that it feels untouched.

While neighboring shore towns have seen explosive growth and nonstop summer traffic, Port Republic has managed to stay remarkably quiet. With a population of just over 1,000 residents, it's one of the smallest municipalities in Atlantic County.

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There are no boardwalk crowds. No towering condos. No endless traffic lights.

Just winding roads, marinas, historic homes, and some of the most beautiful back-bay scenery in South Jersey.

The Secret South Jersey Residents Hope Stays Secret

Locals have long appreciated Port Republic for its small-town character and secluded location.

The city's history dates back to colonial times and it played a role in the region's Revolutionary War story. Yet despite being surrounded by some of South Jersey's most visited destinations, Port Republic remains largely under the radar.

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Maybe that's exactly why residents love it.

In a region filled with famous shore towns, Port Republic has quietly built a reputation as the place that nobody can quite locate on a map. but everyone seems to love once they find it.

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