Seeing a coyote in the wild isn't unusual. Seeing one strolling through your neighborhood? That's becoming a much more common experience for people living in one section of Wildwood.

Residents in the Holly Beach neighborhood have reported a noticeable increase in coyote sightings over the last few weeks. Many are saying they have been spotted near homes and during the early morning and nighttime hours.

The uptick in sightings has (naturally) sparked growing concern among neighbors, especially those with small pets.

Why Are Coyotes Showing Up in Holly Beach?

According to information shared by local officials and reported by the Press of Atlantic City, coyotes are highly adaptable animals that have become increasingly comfortable living near developed areas. As their habitat overlaps with neighborhoods, they’ll often search for "easy meals", including trash, pet food that's left outside, or other sources of food deemed good enough to satisfy their hunger.

Officials are especially concerned that some residents may be intentionally feeding coyotes. Once wild animals begin associating people with food, they’re more likely to return and lose their natural fear of humans, increasing the chances of future encounters.

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How Residents Can Help Keep Coyotes Away

Wildwood officials are encouraging residents to remove outdoor food sources, secure garbage cans, keep pets on a leash, and closely supervise small animals, particularly around dawn and dusk when coyotes are most active.

Experts stress that coyotes generally prefer to avoid people, but they're also opportunistic. Taking a few simple precautions can help keep them from becoming regular visitors to residential neighborhoods.

For residents in the Holly Beach section of Wildwood, the recent spike in sightings serves as a reminder that while coyotes are still obviously a part of South Jersey's wildlife landscape, keeping them wild is the best way to protect both people and animals.

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